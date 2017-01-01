Prince William visits first responders of Manchester terror attack

Prince William has made a surprise visit to the Greater Manchester Police headquarters to thank officers for their work following the Manchester Arena bombing last month (May17).

The British royal spoke with first responders who were on the scene after a suicide bomber detonated a device that killed 22 people as music fans exited a Ariana Grande concert.

During his visit, the 34-year-old royal listened to stories from emergency services personnel, like police officer Michael Buckley, who was off-duty and waiting to pick up his daughter after the gig. He was eventually reunited with her at a nearby hotel.

"She ran to me but I couldn't hold her because I was covered in blood," he told People magazine. "I told her I have got other people's blood all over me."

Prince William also paid a visit to Manchester Cathedral to leave a message in a book of condolences for the victims.

"Manchester's strength and togetherness is an example to the world," he wrote. "My thoughts are with all those affected."

Prince William is not the only member of the royal family who has honoured victims of the attack, their families and survivors - his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, visited kids at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, where William also made a stop on Friday (02Jun17).

Prince William's visit comes on the same day Ariana arrived back in the U.K. ahead of her benefit concert on Sunday (04Jun17). The singer will perform in front of 50,000 fans at the city's Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground. Early on Friday morning, the 23-year-old was pictured stepping off a private jet at London's Stansted Airport.

The One Love Manchester mega-gig will also feature sets from the likes of Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, and Coldplay.