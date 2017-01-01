NEWS Brandy involved in early morning health scare on flight bound for New York Newsdesk Share with :







Singer and actress Brandy has been hospitalised in Los Angeles after reportedly passing out on an early morning plane flight.



Staff on the Delta flight to New York called paramedics after failing to wake the Have You Ever singer as they were about to take off from LAX airport.



Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Brandy lost consciousness just after the plane had left the gate. Paramedics removed the star from the aircraft and treated her on the jetway. She regained full consciousness on the way to the hospital.



A spokesman for Delta has confirmed the health emergency in a statement to Entertainment Tonight, but he refused to identify the person involved.



The statement reads: "The flight crew of Delta flight 763 from LAX to New York’s JFK International Airport returned to the gate, prior to departure, after a customer fell ill on board. Medical personnel met the flight and transported the customer to a local hospital. Flight 763 departed for New York roughly 45 minutes behind schedule."



The news comes just two weeks after the R&B star brushed off speculation she is expecting her second child, blaming her fuller figure on "pancakes and chocolate cake".



The Boy Is Mine hitmaker recently went public with her budding romance with rising hip-hop artist Sir the Baptist, and rumours began circulating online about a possible pregnancy on 22 May (17) after Brandy shared an Instagram snap of herself onstage, in which she appeared to be sporting a rounded belly.



She added the caption: "Dear God, I can finally see you in me. Continue to use me so that I may continue to know the joy of being used by you... I love you."



Some followers became convinced the caption was Brandy's way of telling fans she was expecting, and even her former Moesha co-star Countess Vaughn fell for the rumours, and congratulated the singer/actress in the comments section of the picture.



Brandy's 14-year-old daughter, Sy'rai Iman Smith, took it upon herself to put a stop to the fevered speculation with a pair of playful posts on Snapchat. Alongside a close-up selfie, she wrote: "My mother is not pregnant. I'm not going to have any more siblings. I like being an only child. Thank you lord. She just ate chocolate cake and pancakes everyday."



The singer shared the teen's post on her Instagram page, adding, "People, I'm not pregnant!!!. I got too much work to do. I just like pancakes and chocolate cake... let me live!!"

