Niall Horan fears solo album makes him seem emotionally unstable

Niall Horan fears fans will worry he's an "emotional wreck" when they hear his first solo album.

The One Direction star says his debut record, due out later this year (17), is full of tracks he has written from personal experience, and he worries that the introspective nature of the album may raise concerns about his wellbeing among fans.

"When you listen to it, you'll probably just think I was an emotional wreck," the 23-year-old told Tmrw magazine.

In addition to writing songs about his own life, the Slow Hands singer has also penned tracks about people he meets out and about.

"There's some really personal stuff on it," he explains. "It sounds really stalker-ish, but the way I write is that I could be sitting on a train and see a couple talking to each other and I'd think of a concept around the way that they look at each other or whatever."

Niall is keen to stress that not every song on the album is about his life, adding, "I don't write all of the time from personal experience - sometimes I have concepts."

On Sunday (04Jun17), he will perform solo at the One Love Manchester benefit gig raising funds for the victims of last week's terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, which left 22 people dead and 116 injured.

"It's a terrible thing that happened, but I'm glad that Ariana can pull some of her friends together and get up on stage and raise some needed money for the victims of a terrible attack," he previously told American radio network Sirius XM.

"I guess that's the least we can do as artists, is get up there and sing a few songs and try and put some smiles on faces in that part of the world."

Ariana will return to the city on Sunday with stars including Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus, to perform in front of 50,000 fans at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground.