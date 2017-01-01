Rita Ora talks 'ambiguous' relationship with Cara Delevingne

Rita Ora has hinted in a new interview that she and Cara Delevingne were more than just good friends.

The 26-year-old singer and the supermodel regularly featured in newspaper stories several years ago due to their close friendship and glamorous party lifestyle.

Their affectionate references to each other as "wifey" and Cara's subsequent decision to come out as bisexual has sparked speculation the pair may have been romantically involved.

In an interview with #Legend magazine the R.I.P. singer denied that Girls, a song on her forthcoming comeback album was about an affair with the model turned actress, but agreed that their relationship was sexually "ambiguous".

"Well, that's the point," she said when quizzed about the uncertainty over whether their friendship turned physical.

The star did however say that she believed she and Cara had started a trend for female stars to be unashamed of their affection for their close pals.

"Yeah, I think it's safe to say we started a trend," Rita explained. "I think we did. She's one of my faves but that's just another era. We were on fire then."

The once inseparable duo reportedly fell out in 2013 after a disastrous duet at a DKNY fashion party.

Rita said that despite its lesbian undertones, Girls is about her close relationships with new pals rather than any romance with Cara.

"At the first listen, you'll be, like, 'Oh, wow. She's definitely letting us know that she likes girls,'" she revealed. "But it's not that. It is called Girls because I have features with my actual friends on it, like Charli XCX, who is one of my bestest friends. The song is basically about females complimenting other females and supporting each other."

Rita debuted a new track, Your Song, last week (26May17), the lead single from a forthcoming album, her first since her 2012 debut.