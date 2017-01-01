NEWS Liar Liar protest song against Theresa May makes the Top 5 Newsdesk Share with :







Captain Ska’s track criticising Prime Minister Theresa May Liar Liar enters at Number 4, claiming this week’s highest new entry on the Official Singles Chart.



Originally released in 2010 in response to the coalition government, the seven-piece London band recorded a new version of their track ahead of the General Election that includes soundbites from several of May’s speeches and the lyrics: “She’s a liar liar, you can’t trust her, no, no, no”.



The band said in a statement:



"The success of this song shows people are fed up with this government of the rich, for the rich. We’re overwhelmed with the support and our message is that people do have the power to change society if we act together.”



All proceeds from the song between May 26 and June 8 will be split between food banks around the UK and The People’s Assembly Against Austerity, the track’s supporters.

