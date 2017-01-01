Olivia Newton-John's daughter quits Instagram after 'insensitive' remarks

Olivia Newton-John's daughter has decided to quit Instagram after being at the receiving end of "incredibly insensitive" remarks about her mother's breast cancer battle.

Chloe Lattanzi had been using the social media site to update her followers about Grease star Olivia's attempts to beat the disease for a second time. However, on Thursday (01Jun17), she revealed she had made the call to stop using the photo-sharing site due to some negative comments her posts have attracted.

“Some woman commented that I couldn’t post happy pictures of myself because of what my mother is going through. I am so sad and no one has any idea what I am going through,” Chloe wrote in one of two final posts. "I don’t want my life to be public and this (is) the greatest struggle a daughter could go through. And the last thing I need is someone telling me that I can’t distract myself and post normal creative pics on my Instagram."

Chloe, the daughter of Olivia and her first husband Matt Lattanzi, added she had opted against continuing on Instagram after receiving advice from her mother.

“My mom is fine and the one thing she told me is to keep being creative positive and take my mind off anything negative (sic). My mom and I are humans and unfortunately my mother’s cancer has to be everyone’s buisness (sic),” she continued.

“You could never imagine how much we just want to be alone. And not have to deal with the world’s opinions of how we deal with this. I’m going to leave my Instagram for a while. Not. Because Im (sic) ashamed that I posted a pic that wasn’t to do with my mom, but because I’m angry. Angry that there are such incredibly insensitive a**holes out there making me feel ashamed of trying to feel normal. Good bye for a while."

Olivia, 68, postponed a series of North American shows after announcing on Tuesday doctors had discovered that she has breast cancer, and that it has metastasised to her sacrum.

Olivia underwent a mastectomy after she was first diagnosed with cancer back in 1992.