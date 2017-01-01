One Love Manchester megagig sells out in six minutes

Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester benefit has sold out in just six minutes.

Tickets for Sunday's (04Jun17) megagig, which will feature performances by Ariana, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Robbie Williams, Little Mix, and Black Eyed Peas went on sale on Thursday (01Jun17) and were snapped up in minutes.

More than 50,000 people are expected at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground for the show, which has been hastily arranged following the bombing tragedy outside Grande's concert in Manchester, England on 22 May (17).

The Side to Side singer had just left the stage and fans were leaving the Manchester Arena when a suicide bomber detonated a device, killing 22 people.

Among those at Sunday's benefit will be survivors of the tragedy, who have all been offered free tickets to the show.

Ticketmaster bosses, who oversaw sales for Sunday's spectacular, weren't surprised tickets sold out so quickly, with one spokesman stating: "With over 450,000 searches on our site for One Love Manchester over the last 24 hours, demand was always going to be extremely high."

The show could see a Take That reunion as Robbie Williams is on the bill as a solo artist, and his former Take That bandmates are also performing. Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has scotched rumours that he and brother Noel are set to reteam as Oasis to perform their famous 1995 hit Don't Look Back In Anger which has become an anthem for the city's spirit since the tragedy.

On Thursday (30May17), the Black Eyed Peas' Taboo tweeted an image of the show's poster, tagged many of the performers and added @Oasis.

He later apologised for the error, while Liam Gallagher responded to the reunion rumour on BBC Radio One: "No, it (reunion) ain’t (happening). Everyone knows I love our kid (Noel)… He doesn’t speak to me, we don’t speak to each other."

All profits from the show will go directly to the Red Cross' We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, and experts predict that figure could pass $2.5 million (GBP1.9 million).