Snoop Dogg asks Simon Cowell for job on The X Factor U.K.

Snoop Dogg has offered to help Simon Cowell find a new hip-hop star.

The Drop It Like It's Hot rapper has previously spoken of his desire to work with the music mogul, and would love to assist him on the U.K. version of The X Factor.

He's now declared it makes financial sense for Simon to get him on board to help look for the next big rap star.

"Simon knows I want to find him a hip-hop star on X Factor. There is so much hip-hop talent on the streets of the U.K. - but they ain't got nobody to develop it," Snoop told Britain's Metro newspaper.

"I have spoken with Simon. I told him I would clear my schedule to come and help out at the audition stages and find him a global hip-hop star and he seems interested - he knows the value of finding one. The X Factor has done great at finding popstars, but it still hasn't found a hip-hop star. They are among the highest-earning artists in the world. Simon knows it makes sense to try and find one."

And Snoop didn't just dish out advice to Simon; he also bestowed his wisdom on former X Factor hopefuls One Direction, who started their careers on the British show in 2010.

The band went on hiatus in early 2016, and while all four members, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson, have released solo material, Snoop says they shouldn't wait too long to get back together.

"I do think the One Direction guys will get back together," he shared. "And that's the smart thing to do. They got to do it while they are still young, nobody wants to see a boyband have a comeback in their forties.

"If they do it in the next year or two, they are still at a level where they can make another 20 or 30 million dollars each."