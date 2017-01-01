Rita Ora hopes new music will quiet interest in her love life

Rita Ora hopes her new album will take the focus off her love life.

The 26-year-old singer is gearing up to release her second record five years after her debut Ora, which boasted singles How We Do (Party), R.I.P. and Shine Ya Light.

During the period in between, Rita’s personal life made plenty of headlines, including relationships with Rob Kardashian, DJ Calvin Harris and a rumoured fling with rapper A$AP Rocky, but the star hopes the focus will return to her musical skills now she has released fresh material, such as new single Your Song.

“With this album, I improved as a songwriter and I was able to explore myself. It's not just about, ‘Oh, who is Rita dating?’ anymore,” she told #legend magazine.

Rita had time to explore other areas while working to get her music back on track after a dispute with her former label Roc Nation and she dipped her toes into acting with a role in the Fifty Shades franchise and Jake Gyllenhaal movie Southpaw.

She also took on judging roles on TV Show The X Factor, The Voice U.K. and America’s Next Top Model,and enjoyed some down time with her loved ones.

“I spent time with my family. I went home, went back to scratch and I ate what I wanted. I just enjoyed myself,” she added.

However, she has no plans to quit acting now she’s returned to her pop career and will next be seen in upcoming movie Wonderwell opposite the late actress Carrie Fisher. Rita revealed she spent time with the Star Wars legend last December (16) just hours before Carrie boarded the flight and suffered a heart attack which led to her death days later.

“I was with her the day before she got on that flight and it's just crazy,” the singer recalled. “She drank a lot of Coca-Cola and we were, like, loving life on Coca-Cola. We were laughing, the scene was amazing and she helped me a lot.”