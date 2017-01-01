NEWS Geri Horner apologises for quitting the Spice Girls Newsdesk Share with :







Geri Horner has apologised for leaving the Spice Girls 19 years ago.



On 31 May 1998, Geri, formerly known as Geri Halliwell, announced she was leaving her bandmates Emma Bunton, Mel B, Mel C and Victoria Beckham during their Spiceworld tour, amid rumours of a rift between her and Mel B.



To mark the 19th anniversary of her departure, a representative for 2016 documentary 20 Years of Spice shared a video on Twitter showing newscasters reporting on the news as well as fans saying how heartbroken they were by the split.



In the caption, they wrote, "19 years ago today, it was announced that @GeriHalliwell had left the Spice Girls in the middle of their world tour."



Geri spotted the tweet and replied, "I'm sorry about that ... (broken heart emoji), everything works out in the end, that's what my mum says!"



In her announcement at the time, Geri said, "Sadly I would like to confirm that I have left the Spice Girls. This is because of differences between us. I'm sure the group will continue to be successful and I wish them all the best."



The following year she launched a successful solo career enjoying number one singles in the U.K. with Mi Chico Latino, Lift Me Up and Bag It Up, while the band went on hiatus in 2000.



Speaking about her departure on Oprah Winfrey's Oprah: Where Are They Now? series last year, Geri said, "It felt like it had grown into this huge monster, bigger than the individuals, bigger than the band itself. Obviously there was a bit of ruction in the band, and I was thinking 'You know, I just don't want to do this anymore.



"It was like, 'You're getting on my nerves and I don't know how to talk this through, so I'm out of here.' It was quite immature, looking back.'"



The bandmates reunited in 2007 for a world tour and again in 2012 for the London Olympics. Emma, Mel B and Geri are reportedly working on a reunion to celebrate the band's anniversary.

