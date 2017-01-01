Ariana Grande to be joined on stage by Manchester attack survivors

Ariana Grande is to be joined onstage on Sunday (4Jun17) by teenage survivors of the terrorist attack on her concert in Manchester, England.

22 gig goers died and over 100 were injured after suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a device at the end of Ariana's performance at the Manchester Arena last week (end28May17).

In the wake of the attack the 23-year-old singer vowed to return to the city perform a benefit concert for the victims and their families and a star-studded event is scheduled for Sunday (4Jun17).

At the gig the Dangerous Woman musician will be joined on stage by children from Manchester's Parrs Wood High School Harmony Choir after they recorded a version of her hit song My Everything, their teacher Daniel McDwyer confirmed.

A number of those who will appear on stage are survivors of the atrocity.

17-year-old pupil Shauna Burns won tickets to the concert in a local radio contest and took her friend and fellow choir member Adam Khan, 17.

She told British newspaper The Times she could not believe that she would appear on stage with Ariana.

"It's so surreal," Shauna said. "You do not think one second you are going to see a performer and then the next to be on stage with her. It's been really crazy ever since the attack, none of it seems real. It's something you see on TV but not in real life."

On Tuesday (30May17) Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, and Coldplay were among the acts announced as performing at the benefit concert at Manchester's Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground. Little Mix, Robbie Williams and the Black Eyed Peas have now been added to the bill.

All proceeds from the concert, titled One Love Mancester, will go to the We Love Manchester emergency fund, which will provide assistance to the injured and bereaved families. As of Thursday (1Jun17), more than $7.7 million (£6 million) has been raised for the fund.

In a statement published on Instagram last Friday (26May17) Ariana wrote, "We will not quit or operate in fear. We won't let this divide us. We won't let hate win... Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before."