John Legend feels Ariana Grande's pain over Manchester attack

John Legend has offered his support to Ariana Grande after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at her concert in Manchester, England.

The Ordinary People singer, 38, told British TV news show Good Morning Britain that terrorists targeting a concert was one of the worst experiences he could imagine as a performer.

"I haven't spoken with her (Ariana) but I feel her pain," he explained. "When you as a performer coming here, you're coming to celebrate your fans and bring everybody together, you don't want that to be a site of pain and fear."

Being the father of a 13-month-old daughter Luna added to John's horror over the attack, as several children were among the victims of last week's (end28May17) attack at the Manchester Arena.

"What those awful terrorists are doing is trying to make us feel fear every time we gather together in a place like this," he said. "I can't imagine what it feels like for the families of those who lost their loved ones in Manchester. I know I have a young daughter now, but the idea of having to bury one of your children, I can't even bear the thought of it. My heart goes out to them."

John reached out to the parents of one victim, 15-year-old Olivia Campbell, as she was a fan of his music and had performed his track All of Me in a talent contests.

"I understand that she was a fan of my music and she sang my song All Of Me for a talent show," he told Olivia's mother Charlotte and her stepdad Paul in a video message. "I want to thank you for playing the song and let you know that I was so moved by your daughter's performance of the song, that I want to send you as much love as I can send you from far away."

Despite the trauma of her gig being targeted by terrorists, Ariana is to return to Manchester for a star-studded benefit concert raising funds for the victims and their families.

She will be joined by stars including Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, and Coldplay at the concert, to be held at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground on Sunday (4Jun17).