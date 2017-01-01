Liam Payne driven by need to give Bear 'the best in life'

Liam Payne has admitted it is “difficult” to leave Cheryl and their baby to work, but he wants his son to have all the things he missed out on.

The 23-year-old singer and his popstar girlfriend welcomed their little boy Bear in March (17) and while Liam is spending as much time with his son as possible, he’s also busy gearing up to release more solo music after dropping debut single Strip That Down.

But the One Direction star does feel reassured his hard work is paying off when it comes to baby Bear's quality of life.

“He is decked out. He’s got little baby Yeezys,” Liam smiled, according to The Sun.

“Saying goodbye was really difficult, because she (Cheryl) was very upset about me leaving.

“You gotta go to work. I understand why I am here and there is more reason to be here now to earn a living and make sure he has the best things ever, because I didn’t have that when I was a kid and I want him to have that.”

As well as rocking Kanye West’s brand Yeezy the newborn also has mini Gucci numbers, with Liam joking he’s well and truly on the way to a designer wardrobe.

His famous father also rocks high-end attire, though some of his best pieces have been through the wars due to Bear’s baby antics.

“I spend three or four broken hours a day with Bear where I’ll change nappies or sit cuddling him. He threw up on my Gucci shirt,” Liam sighed.

The handsome star previously joked about diaper duty on Twitter the month Bear was born, giving fans an inside look into how he’s handling fatherhood. After thanking followers for their support he posted a GIF image of David Schwimmer's character Ross Geller from TV show Friends yelling, "NO! No, no!"

"When the fourth nappy happens in 5 minutes," he wrote next to the funny photo clip.