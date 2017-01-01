Olivia Newton-John's daughter: 'Mum will beat cancer in no time'

Olivia Newton-John's daughter has assured her mother's fans the singer will beat her latest breast cancer battle.

Chloe Lattanzi took to Instagram on Wednesday (31May17) and revealed the Physical hitmaker is using cannabis oil to help her beat the disease a second time.

"I want to thank all of you for your love and support," the 31-year-old wrote. "My mom and best friend is going to be fine.

"She will be using medicine that I often talk about. CBD oil! (Cannabis has scientifically proven properties to inhibit cancer cell growth) and other natural healing remedies plus modern medicine to beat this."

"Cancer is the disease of our generation and it is part of my and my mother's quest to beat this insidious monster," Chloe added. "We both love you all, and anyone fighting this disease you can beat it. Look for natural remedies as well as what modern medicine can offer.

"My mom is so powerful she will beat this in no time."

The 68-year-old singer and actress has postponed a series of North American shows after announcing on Tuesday doctors had discovered that she has breast cancer, and that it has metastasised to her sacrum.

Olivia was first diagnosed with cancer in 1992 and she underwent a mastectomy.