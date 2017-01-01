Tameka 'Tiny' Cottle confronts T.I. over his 'cheating'

T.I.'s wife Tameka 'Tiny' Cottle has called out the rapper for "cheating."

The former Xscape singer, who filed papers to end her six-year marriage to the Whatever You Like hitmaker in December (16), previously hinted her estranged husband's lusty fans prompted the breakdown of the couple's marriage and in a clip for the series finale of their reality show, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, she confronts T.I. for allegedly sleeping with a woman she hired to work for her.

"For those who don't understand, Tip had some infidelities with a girl who I hired and that girl is one of the reasons why I got my own house," she says in the promo.

In the clip, T.I. responds by accusing Tameka of spending time with a man that he has issues with. T.I. does not mention the man by name, but he previously feuded with boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. over his friendship with Cottle. However, the singer responds to T.I. by denying any involvement with another man.

"I've never cheated on you," she tells the rapper. "I've never slept with another man, ever."

Tameka closes the clip by admitting the couple went through experiences that drove her and her husband apart.

"I think that we have things that make us a little different," she says. "I think there are things that happen along the way - life, growth - that change a person."

T.I. and Tameka have been candid about their relationship issues and she previously revealed she had to confront him after he called their marriage a "distraction" that was making it more difficult for him to carve out his legacy in an interview.

"(He's like), 'I don't get it... I didn't say anything bad about you'," she told Essence's Yes, Girl! podcast. "I'm like, 'That doesn't make sense... That's a cop out, pretty much. Like, you're too old for that. A distraction? Boy, you've been married for seven years going on now, and you've been in this relationship for 15 years now. OK?'

"I don't see much of a difference from being married from when we wasn't married (sic)," she continues. "What changed so much?"