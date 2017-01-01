Niall Horan didn't hesitate to join Ariana Grande's benefit line-up

Niall Horan jumped at the chance to be part of Ariana Grande's benefit concert in Manchester, England on Sunday (04Jun17) when she personally asked him to perform.

The This Town singer will join the likes of Katy Perry, Take That, Coldplay, Usher, Miley Cyrus, and Justin Bieber on the One Love Manchester bill at Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground, and he reveals Ariana called for his support.

"I'm good friends with Ariana and she called me up and asked me if I would I be involved and obviously it was a no brainer," the One Direction star told SiriusXM Hits 1.

The gig will be the first big concert to take place in the city since a suicide bomber killed 22 people as they exited Ariana's Manchester Arena show on 22 May (17).

"It was a terrible thing to happen... but Ariana can pull some of her friends together and get on stage and raise some needed money for the victims of a terrible attack," Niall added. "I guess that's the least we can do as artists, get up there and sing a few songs and try to put some smiles on some faces."

More than 50,000 people, including many who survived the bombing, are expected to fill Emirates Old Trafford for the gig, which will benefit the We Love Manchester emergency fund, set up by officials at Manchester City Council and the British Red Cross.

Grande, who suspended her Dangerous Woman tour in the wake of the bombing, promised to return to Manchester in an emotional statement she posted on social media last week (ends26May17), writing: "I don't want to go the rest of the year without being able to see and hold and uplift my fans. I'll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honour and raise money for the victims and their families."