Camila Cabello praises Ariana Grande for returning to Manchester

Camila Cabello is “super proud” of Ariana Grande for returning to Manchester following the terror attack after her concert in the city.

The Into You singer is holding a fundraising concert on Sunday (04Jun17) after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured over 100 more as fans were exiting her show at Manchester Arena on 22 May (17).

Acts joining Ariana on stage at the weekend include Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber, and former Fifth Harmony star Camila has praised her pal for putting on a brave face.

“I spoke to her after that happened. I’m so sorry I can’t even imagine,” Camila said on British talk show This Morning on Wednesday (31May17), describing Ariana as “shaken up” after the tragedy.

When host Eamonn Holmes commented on how great it was that the 23-year-old was going back to Manchester to support the families and friends of victims, with all proceeds from the night going towards the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, Camila added: “Absolutely, we were just talking about it in the car.

“I feel like it’s horrible that it takes that for people to come together like that, but I am super proud of her.

“And I think that coming back to Manchester, especially with everybody, is amazing.”

Earlier on during her interview Camila, 20, spoke of how “healing” it is to record solo music following her departure from girl band Fifth Harmony at the end of last year (16) and she's set to release debut album The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving. in September (17).

The singer who looks set to continue her success in the entertainment industry as she's also just been announced as the face of jeans brand Guess' new Fall 2017 campaign. Two snaps have been released so far, one showing Camila wearing high-waisted jeans with a Guess vest top while in the other she poses with male model Alex Dellisola, who supports her as she leans back in jeans, leather boots and a leather corset.

“I couldn’t be more excited to partner with Guess on this incredible campaign,” Camila said in a press release.