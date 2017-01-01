Liam Gallagher pays touching tribute to Manchester victims at first solo gig

Liam Gallagher paid tribute to victims of the Manchester Arena attack by placing 22 candles onstage during his first solo gig in the city on Tuesday night (30May17).

The former Oasis frontman, who is from the British city, announced last week that his debut solo gig at the O2 Ritz would also serve as a fundraiser for those affected by the attack on 22 May (17), when 22 people were killed after an explosive device was detonated in the foyer of the Manchester Arena after an Ariana Grande gig.

He remembered those who died during his show by placing the candles on stage as he sang a moving a cappella version of Oasis hit Live Forever to close the show. During the encore, the crowd reportedly chanted "Stand up for the 22" and "Manchester la la la", and once Liam had left the stage, they sang impromptu versions of Oasis' Don't Look Back in Anger and Stop Crying Your Heart Out, which hadn't been on the set list.

Liam made reference to the tragedy throughout the show, kicking off by telling the audience, "We're all doing it together" and "Normal business has been resumed," before launching into Oasis hits Rock 'n' Roll Star and Morning Glory. Before he left the stage, he said, "Manchester, I love you... Look after yourselves".

He also performed new songs such as debut single Wall of Glass and Greedy Soul and teamed up with former Oasis guitarist Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs for a cover of Be Here Now.

Some fans had hoped his brother Noel would make an appearance after Liam seemed to bury the hatchet by wishing his sibling happy birthday on Monday, but they were left disappointed.

The rocker donated proceeds from the concert to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, organised by Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross for people affected by the bombing.

Ariana will return to the city on Sunday to perform a fundraising show with the likes of Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay, and Miley Cyrus.