Liam Gallagher plays first ever solo show in Manchester

After almost a thousand shows with Oasis and over 150 with his own group, Beady Eye, Liam Gallagher has finally played his first ever solo show.Tuesday (May 30) night at the O2 Ritz in Manchester, Gallagher opened his As You Were Tour with a set that combined Oasis music with the live debuts of seven new songs which, presumably, will be on his debut solo album.Oasis songs all came from the first three of their seven albums.Gallagher donated all proceeds from the show to the victims of last week’s terror attack in Manchester. He also had twenty-two candles on the stage for each of the victims.Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs, guitarist and keyboard player for Oasis from 1991 to 1999, joined Gallagher on the song Be Here Now.The set list:Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (from Oasis’ Definitely Maybe, 1994)Morning Glory (from Oasis’ What’s the Story, Morning Glory?, 1995)Greedy Soul (new)Wall of Glass (new)Bold (new)Paper Crown (new)D’You Know What I Mean (from Oasis’ Be Here Now, 1997)Slide Away (from Oasis’ Definitely Maybe, 1994)It Doesn’t Have To Be That Way (new)You’d Better Run, You’d Better Hide (new)Universal Gleam (new)Be Here Now (from Oasis’ Be Here Now, 1997)Live Forever (from Oasis’ Definitely Maybe, 1994)

VVN Music