Alanis Morissette and Diablo Cody developing Jagged Little Pill musical

A musical inspired by Alanis Morissette's iconic album Jagged Little Pill will hit the stage next year (18).

Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody will make her Broadway debut with the project by penning the book for the show. Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus, it will premiere the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts in May (18) before arriving in New York.

"This team that has come together for this Jagged Little Pill musical is my musical theatre dream come true," a statement from Morissette reads. "The chemistry between all of us is crackling and I feel honored to be diving into these songs again, surrounded by all of this searing talent.

"Diablo and Diane are already taking these deeply personal songs that are part of my soul's marrow to a whole other level of hope, freedom and complexity."

The show will centre on a family dealing with gender identity and race issues. The musical, which has been in development since 2013, will also feature many of Alanis' other songs from her back catalogue.

"I am so excited to tell a modern story through these iconic songs. Alanis' music is full of powerful narratives that lend themselves organically to this process," Cody says.

"Jagged Little Pill defined a generation and yet the raw, emotional honesty of Alanis' songs feels more needed now than ever," Paulus adds.

Jagged Little Pill was released in 1995 and it has sold more than 33 million copies. The record won five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year.