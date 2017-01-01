NEWS Liar Liar song about Theresa May by Captain Ska heading for Top 10 Newsdesk Share with :







A song criticising Prime Minster Theresa May is rocketing up the Official Singles Chart this week less than two weeks before the General Election.



Liar Liar by seven-piece London band Captain Ska was released last Friday (May 26) and is set to be the highest new entry on the Top 40 this Friday, currently at Number 7 on today’s Official Chart Update.



The track includes soundbites from several of May’s speeches and interviews alongside the lyrics: “She’s a liar liar, you can’t trust her, no, no, no”.



A version of Liar Liar was released in 2010 in response to the coalition government and reached Number 89. A new version has been recorded ahead of the 2017 election on June 8.



The band said in a statement:



“The success of this song shows people are fed up with this government of the rich, for the rich. We're overwhelmed with the support and our message is that people do have the power to change society if we act together.”



All proceeds from the song between May 26 and June 8 will be split between food banks around the UK and The People’s Assembly Against Austerity, the track’s supporters.



Despacito by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber is currently holding at Number 1 on today’s Official Chart Update, on course for a fourth week at the summit, while DJ Khaled’s I’m The One ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne remains at 2.



Meanwhile, Ariana Grande’s One Last Time continues to scale the Top 40 in the wake of the Manchester attack. After re-entering the Official Chart at Number 11 last week, the song rises another eight places to Number 3 today.



British producer Jonas Blue could be claiming his third Top 10 single this week with Mama ft. William Singe, up three spots to 9. Close behind is Rita Ora – her new single Your Song is currently at Number 13.



Further down, a new version of Little Mix’s track Power featuring Stormzy lands at Number 24, and US singer/actress Hailee Steinfeld zooms 22 places to 40 with her latest track Most Girls.

