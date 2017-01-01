Ed Sheeran denies engagement to Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran has denied he's engaged to girlfriend Cherry Seaborn after his pal Russell Crowe referred to her as the singer's fiancee.

The Gladiator star spoke about his unlikely friendship with the British singer and called Cherry Ed's "fiancee" during an interview on Australian radio show Fitzy And Wippa earlier this month (May17), sparking speculation the actor had let slip about Ed's engagement news.

However, Ed set the record straight during an interview in Brazil, where he is on tour, and insisted he hadn't popped the question to Cherry and Russell had simply misunderstood their relationship status.

“He (Crowe) emailed me about it to say sorry,” he explained in the clip, which also aired on Fitzy And Wippa on Tuesday (30May17). “He’s only met Cherry once and I didn’t introduce her, I didn’t say anything... I think he just assumed, but no – we’re not engaged.”

During his interview, Russell explained how Ed became a house guest at his coastal property in New South Wales while he was on tour Down Under.

"He was getting a bit burned out so he came up and stayed at the farm for a couple of days to get some sleep and then we became conversational mates," he said. "He has subsequently gone back to the farm with his fiancee for more time."

The 26-year-old began dating hockey player Cherry, who he knew from school, in 2015 and they have moved in together and bought cats. During promotion for his latest album ÷ (divide), he said he "feels pretty good about" the idea of spending the rest of his life with her and he is ready for fatherhood, although he wants to wait until his touring days are over.

Ed is currently on the South American leg of his world tour and is set to play the Esplanada Do Mineirao in Belo Horizonte, Brazil on Tuesday night.