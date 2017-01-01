Justin Bieber hugs fans during wine filled vineyard visit

A loved up Justin Bieber hugged and embraced fans while sampling wine at a New York vineyard.

The 23-year-old popstar visited the Wolffer Estate Vineyard with actor and model Patrick Schwarzenegger on Sunday (28May17) and decided to abandon his misgivings about fan attention to get up close and personal with visitors.

Pictures posted on social media showed the Sorry singer relaxing and joking with people at the vineyard, one of whom was CNN reporter Chloe Melas.

"Justin Bieber hugged tons of fans and was super sweet. Even congratulated me on my pregnancy - he was with Patrick Schwarzenegger," she wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of Justin flashing a peace sign at patrons enjoying a relaxing glass of wine.

Other pictures showed Justin, dressed in a black sweatshirt and board shorts, lounging on the vineyard's lawn.

Justin's fame has resulted in him becoming more cautious about his interactions with fans, even imposing a ban on selfie photos last year (16).

However one witness said that Justin was happy to get tactile with fans on his Memorial Day weekend (27-28May17) winery visit.

"Justin drank half a bottle of rose, and then hugged a bunch of people on his way out, like random fans," the onlooker told the New York Post's Page Six gossip column.

They added, "He was telling people, 'Hugs are better than photos,' and started hugging people."

Patrick, the 23-year-old son of action movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver, was joined by his girlfriend Abby Champion as well as his pal Justin.

After visiting the vineyard, the trio went out for dinner at a restaurant in the Hamptons, a favoured vacation spot for New York's elite, before heading off on Monday to an unknown location in a private jet.