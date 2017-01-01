Adam Levine honours Behati Prinsloo with new finger tattoos

Adam Levine has had a permanent tribute to his wife Behati Prinsloo inked on his fingers.

The Maroon 5 singer took to Instagram recently to share a black and white photograph of his hands grabbing onto the model's bottom, which is barely covered in a black thong. Each finger has been tattooed with a capital letter which spells out "True Love".

In the caption, he wrote "...it's worth holding onto... (picture) by @milo.decruz and permanent illustration by @bryanrandolph."

The Victoria's Secret model then shared a different black and white snap of Adam going to fist bump the camera so his new body art can be seen up close. Besides the picture, she wrote, "The truest....." followed by a black love heart emoji.

The 38-year-old is no stranger to ink and is covered in many tattoos. He recently told Entertainment Tonight that he hopes his daughter Dusty, who was born in September (16), will be put off from getting them herself when she's older.

"That's why I had them," he joked. "I got them so she wouldn't think they were cool, and she wouldn't want them. See, it was reverse psychology."

Behati and Adam also got matching ink to mark their wedding in 2014. She has "you're so cool, you're so cool, you're so cool" written in script on her side and he has it on his right bicep.

The model turned 28 earlier this month (May17) and to celebrate he posted a picture of her dressed as a cheerleader, complete with pigtails and wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday to the baddest b**ch on planet earth. baddest mom...baddest wife...baddest bad a*s...My Queen," followed by many love heart emojis.