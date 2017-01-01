Ariana Grande's mother sends her love to Manchester bombing victims

Ariana Grande's mother has spent the past week in "prayer" and "deep sorrow" following the bombing at her daughter's concert in Manchester, England.

Joan Grande had been in the audience at Manchester Arena for the pop star's Dangerous Woman Tour stop on 22 May (17), when an explosion rocked the venue moments after the show wrapped, killing 22 people and injuring many others.

Ariana, who immediately returned with her mum to their Florida home, was left "broken" by the terror attack, but on Friday (26May17), she issued a defiant personal statement, vowing not to "let hate win" and promising to return to Manchester to stage a benefit gig for those affected by the blast.

Her older brother, fellow singer Frankie Grande, echoed Ariana's sentiments as he broke his silence on social media on Sunday (28May17), and now their mother Joan has sent a message of love to the bombing victims.

"This past week I have spent in reflective thought, prayer & deep sorrow," she posted on Twitter on Monday (29May17). "I join my daughter in extending my help & services to all those affected by the diabolical act of terror which occurred in Manchester!"

"My heart goes out to all the victims," added Joan, who had reportedly sprung into action during the post-concert chaos and led young fans to safety backstage. "Those who lost their lives, those injured, those recovering & all survivors of that night, along with the families & friends whose grief knows no bounds. I stand with you all in the face of evil & we stand together to never let it rule our lives!"

"Thank you to all those who helped in any way that night in Manchester," she continued, before acknowledging America's Memorial Day holiday with a note of gratitude: "I continually thank those who are & were in service protecting our freedoms every day all over the world! #MemorialDay".