Niall Horan dedicates song performance to Manchester bombing victims

Singer Niall Horan marked the one-week anniversary of the bombing in Manchester, England by dedicating his song This Town to the victims of the tragedy.

The One Direction star headlined America's Today show summer concert in New York City on Memorial Day (29May17), and used part of his set to pay tribute to the 22 people killed and dozens injured in the suicide bombing, which took place outside an Ariana Grande gig at Manchester Arena on 22 May (17).

As Niall prepared to perform his debut single This Town, he told the crowd, "Before I start, I'd like to dedicate it to the people who lost their lives in Manchester last week."

"It was a very sad thing," he continued. "The least I could do is dedicate a song."

He also delivered renditions of his new tracks Slow Hands and On The Loose, much to the delight of fans, many of whom had started to line up for a spot in the audience on Saturday (27May17).

Niall's song dedication took place days after his bandmate Harry Styles honoured those affected by the terror attack at a low-key solo gig in Mexico City, Mexico less than 24 hours after the blast, just miles from where he grew up.

"When I booked this show, I wanted to celebrate with you guys," a subdued Harry told fans. "I've played some of my favourite shows in Mexico, and it felt right to come and celebrate with you, but tonight doesn't feel like a night to celebrate.

"Last night, there was a tragedy in my hometown of Manchester, and I have been left with a hole in my heart. I went to my first show in the arena, and I've had some of the best experiences of my life playing in Manchester."