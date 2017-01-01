Justin Timberlake and Eminem donate to help Manchester bombing victims

Justin Timberlake and Eminem are among the stars who have helped to raise over $2 million (£1.6 million) to help the victims of the bombing in Manchester, England.

Fans were filing out of the Manchester Arena following an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May (17) when a suicide bomber attacked, killing 22 people and injuring many others.

A fundraising effort was launched online by bosses at the Manchester Evening News in conjunction with officials at the British Red Cross, and a number of celebrities have helped to raise awareness about the cause by posting a link to the donation site on social media.

Pop superstar Justin and rapper Eminem have both contributed to the effort and encouraged fans to do the same online via the JustGiving.com campaign.

"Join me in helping Manchester victims & their families," Eminem posted. "Make a donation to the @BritishRedCross and @MENnewsdesk".

Ariana's older brother Frankie also showed his support to the fundraiser in a Twitter post on Sunday (28May17), two days after the Bang Bang singer returned to social media with a message of defiance.

"My prayers, thoughts, meditations & strength has been focused on those families and victims affected by the horrific tragedy in Manchester," he wrote. "I echo my sisters (sic) sentiment & say we can't allow hate to propagate hate & fear to propagate fear but rather come together & spread a message of love, unity, & empowerment."

The 34-year-old continued, "& so I say, as I have before, shine bright, & when evil comes 2drown (sic) out your light, throw shade over your beautiful soul, shine brighter! I love you all so very much and thank you for your strength during this incredibly difficult time."

The joint fundraising effort for the British Red Cross had so far raised $2.3 million (£1.8 million) of its $2.56 million (£2 million) goal at press time.