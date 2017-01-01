NEWS Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert to be held in coming week Newsdesk Share with :







Ariana Grande will reportedly hold a gig in support of the Manchester bombing victims in the coming week.



A suicide bomber detonated a device in the foyer of Manchester Arena as crowds were leaving the American singer's show last Monday (22May17), killing 23 people and injuring over 60 others.



In the wake of the tragedy, Ariana confirmed on Friday that she will to the U.K. city to give a concert to raise money for the victims' families, and to visit with survivors and fans.



Now, it has been reported that the event may take place as soon as 4 June.



While specific details have yet to be confirmed, sources have told Variety that Ariana and her manager Scooter Braun are personally recruiting other stars for the event, and that "100 per cent of the proceeds will go to the victims' families".



In a heartfelt statement posted on Twitter on Friday, the Dangerous Woman singer insisted that she wouldn't be off the road for long and vowed to return to Manchester in the near future.



"I'll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to thank my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be a part of our expression of love for Manchester. I will have details to share with you as soon as everything is confirmed," she said.



Ariana, 23, flew home to Florida following the tragedy and has postponed a handful of European dates. In the aftermath of the bombing, the star shared her deep condolences to the families of the victims and paid tribute to the city.



"There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way," she shared.

"The only thing we can do now is choose how we let this affect us and how we live our lives from here on out."

