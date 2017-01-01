Liam Payne was 'shoved' by bodyguard during Jay Z meeting

Liam Payne was "shoved" by a bodyguard whilst trying to introduce himself to Jay Z.

As a member of boyband One Direction, the British singer is used to being followed around by security guards.

However, Liam has now revealed that he was once on the receiving end of some muscle while he was trying to meet the rapper and producer during an event held in New York City.

"I went to lean in to speak to him, but you can't lean in to speak to Jay Z. You're not allowed to," he shared during an appearance on Britain's The Graham Norton Show. "His bodyguard just shoved me and I went flying across the room. And I was like, 'Right I'm just going to sit over here... Thank you, that's enough.' Very awkward moment."

It seems that Liam doesn't have much luck when it comes to meeting hip-hop stars in general, as he also divulged that a meeting with Sean 'Diddy' Combs didn't go well either.

During the same event, the star tried to talk to the rapper, but received an odd response.

"I was trying to think who's the easy target in this scenario? Who's the one that you go over to say the hello?" he explained, adding that when he reached out to shake the performer's hand, Diddy laughed in his face "with the longest handshake ever." "I'm looking at Diddy's eyes like, 'When is this going to end?'"

Meanwhile, Liam also let slip during the interview that his girlfriend Cheryl was already pregnant when he met her father for the very first time, while chatting about some of his unusual shopping habits.

The 23-year-old and the former Girls Aloud singer welcomed their first child together, son Bear, in March (17), after more than a year of dating.

"My missus was pregnant and I was meeting her dad for the first time so I thought I had better get rid of the life-sized model dinosaurs I had in my garden," he laughed. "I had bought them drunkenly off the Internet!"