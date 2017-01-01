Cheryl ‘keen to tie the knot with Liam Payne’

Cheryl is reportedly set on marrying boyfriend Liam Payne following the birth of their child.

The British popstar and former One Direction singer welcomed a little boy, Bear, in March (17) after stepping out as a couple at the beginning of 2016.

While Cheryl, 33, has been married twice before, with her divorce from Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini finalised in October (16), Liam, 23, has yet to walk down the aisle.

He even recently that admitted marriage isn’t on the cards for him and his girlfriend right now as he sees the union as "more of a religious thing".

However, insiders claim that Cheryl is still keen to tie the knot with her beau.

“While Cheryl supports Liam’s views, she is a strong believer in marriage,” a source told Britain’s Closer magazine. “Cheryl’s not going to give up on her dream – she wants to have the same surname as her son and Liam, and have the family she’s always dreamed of.

“She’s definitely keen to marry Liam and be a proper family and is pining for that security of having a husband and being in a loving marriage.”

Their little boy’s unusual moniker was Cheryl’s choice, with Liam recently joking “she did all the work”.

The handsome star also explained Cheryl is taking care of their newborn rather than hiring a nanny so she can get used to being at home without Liam, as he embarks on promoting his solo music.

But it’s thought the couple is keen to spend as much time together as they can, despite their busy lives.

“Right now, Cheryl and Liam are on different pages. While Liam has a solo album to promote, Cheryl’s at home with their baby,” the source added. “They don’t want to be apart all the time, so they’re going to start organising their schedules to ensure they spend time together as a family.”