Cher leads tributes to her late ex-husband Gregg Allman

Cher is among the Hollywood stars in mourning over the death of her late ex-husband Gregg Allman.

The singer was married to the Allman Brothers Band rocker from 1975 to 1979 and she has been left heartbroken after hearing of his passing on Saturday (27May17).

"IVE TRIED…WORDS ARE IMPOSSIBLE GUI GUI," she wrote on her Twitter account, adding a broken heart emoji to her message.

Gregg, who passed away peacefully in his Savannah, Georgia home on Saturday, was also honoured by a host of other musicians and celebrities, including country music star Keith Urban, who tweeted condolences to Allman's loved ones: "My heart breaks today at the passing of soul brutha Gregg Allman," Urban wrote, "Blessings and peace to all the Allman family."

Gregg's good friend and longtime manager Michael Lehman paid tribute to his pal by posting an obituary online.

“I have lost a dear friend and the world has lost a brilliant pioneer in music,” Lehman wrote in his sweet salute. “He was a kind and gentle soul with the best laugh I ever heard. His love for his family and bandmates was passionate as was the love he had for his extraordinary fans. Gregg was an incredible partner and an even better friend. We will all miss him.”

Captain America actor Chris Evans informed his fans he'll be honouring Gregg's memory by replaying hit Allman Brothers Band song Whipping Post throughout the day.

"Whipping Post on repeat all day today," he the screen star declared. "RIP Gregg Allman. One of the greats."

Allman died at the age of 69 from health issues he has been struggling with for years. Gregg was diagnosed with hepatitis C in 2007 and the blood virus became so severe, the star underwent a liver transplant operation in 2010.