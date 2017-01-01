Mel B's estranged husband shares rage over break-up in heated online posts

Mel B's estranged husband Stephen Belafonte let his upset over their split be known in angry Instagram posts on Friday (26May17).

The Spice Girls singer has accused the film producer of abusing her and forcing her to have threesomes throughout their nine-year marriage, and Belafonte has attempted to defend his name against the accusations by publishing memes on social media.

He started off his three-post tirade by sharing a baby picture of his and Mel's daughter Madison, five, hugging a television screen, captioning the image: "Sometimes you stay quiet for obvious reasons!! #thequietbeforethestorm".

He then moved on to publish a black and white meme with the words 'The most dangerous liars are those who think they are telling the truth' inscribed on it, writing in the caption, "#facts", before adding two '100' emojis and repeating the hashtag '#thequietbeforethestorm'.

Stephen ended his social media outpour with another black and white meme that reads 'I'd rather be an a**hole than a well liked (sic) liar', captioning the post: "#truth #wow #mustbetwotruths".

Although he did not clarify what he meant by 'the quiet before the storm' hashtag, Belafonte will have his chance to express his version of the story surrounding their break-up in the former couple's ongoing divorce case.

Also on Friday, TMZ reported Stephen submitted court documents insisting he is broke and has no income after his split from Mel, real name Melanie Brown. In the legal papers he reportedly revealed he has been sleeping on friends' couches after she kicked him out of their marital mansion in the Hollywood Hills. He has asked for spousal support, $60,000 (GBP45,000) to pay off a credit card balance, $200,000 (GBP150,000) towards his legal bills so far, and another $55,000 (GBP40,000) to pay his accountant.

Mel separated from Stephen last December (16) and filed for divorce from him in March (17), three months before what would have been the couple's 10th wedding anniversary in June (17).