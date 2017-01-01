Taylor Swift ‘protecting her personal life’ with new beau

Taylor Swift is reportedly being more guarded with her rumoured new romance than she has previously been with love.

Since finding fame at the age of 16, Taylor has dated her fair share of famous men. She counts Harry Styles, Jake Gyllenhaal and Calvin Harris among her celeb exes, and has become known for penning tracks about her former lovers.

Taylor received widespread backlash during her short-lived romance with British actor Tom Hiddleston, after the pair courted the limelight while together in 2016, and the experience has allegedly left the 27-year-old wary when it comes to her new squeeze, English actor Joe Alwyn.

“Taylor has totally fallen for Joe, who she was introduced to by Gigi Hadid after they did a Vogue shoot together,” an insider told Britain's Grazia magazine. “But both she and her team are keen to avoid the circus that accompanied her relationship with Tom. She’s still reeling from the backlash, including claims that the whole thing was a PR stunt, and wants to be more protective of her personal life this time.”

London-based Joe is making a name for himself in Hollywood thanks to roles in Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk opposite Vin Diesel and Steve Martin, and forthcoming movie The Favourite, which co-stars Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz and Nicholas Hoult.

So far the new couple have avoided being photographed together, and friends say Taylor plans on keeping it that way.

“Much of their romance has been conducted behind closed doors, but when they’ve appeared in public she’s worn elaborate disguises including wigs, hats and scarves. She’s enjoyed the anonymity of moving around undetected,” the source added.

Latest reports have also suggested Joe is getting ready to move Stateside to be closer to his A-list girlfriend.