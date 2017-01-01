Brad Pitt, Lars Ulrich and Pharrell Williams among mourners at Chris Cornell's memorial

Brad Pitt joined musicians Lars Ulrich, James Hetfield, Dave Navarro, and Pharrell Williams at a memorial service on Friday (26May17) to honour the life of tragic rocker Chris Cornell.

The singer committed suicide by hanging after performing with his Soundgarden bandmates in Detroit, Michigan on 17 May (17), and his body was reportedly cremated in a low-key ceremony at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on Tuesday (23May17).

His widow Vicky returned to the famous burial ground with the couple's two children on Friday (26May17), where they were joined by a host of Chris' famous friends and family members, who gathered to pay their last respects to the star.

Guests also included fellow rockers Dave Grohl, Jimmy Page, Courtney Love, Gavin Rossdale, Lisa Marie Presley, and Billy Idol, and actors James Franco, Christian Bale, and Josh Brolin, who delivered one of many eulogies at the ceremony, reports TMZ.com.

Cornell's Audioslave bandmate Tom Morello and his Soundgarden pals Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron also paid tribute with heartfelt speeches at the event, as did Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament, and Linkin Park's Chester Bennington and Brad Delson.

According to The Associated Press, the private service took place on the Fairbanks Lawn, where mourners were greeted by the sounds of Audioslave tune Like a Stone.

Fans gathered outside the gates of Hollywood Forever Cemetery, where they played Soundgarden songs on a portable speaker, awaiting the chance to attend a public memorial and viewing of his final resting place on Friday afternoon.

Hollywood Forever Cemetery is also where the likes of Judy Garland, Mickey Rooney, Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher, and another tragic rocker, Scott Weiland, were laid to rest.