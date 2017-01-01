Solange axes Boston Calling set due to 'production drama'

R&B star Solange has scrapped her Friday night (26May17) set at the Boston Calling festival due to production problems.

The Cranes in the Sky hitmaker was part of the line-up kicking off the three-day event at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Boston, Massachusetts, but organisers have announced she will no longer be performing in a social media post late on Thursday (25May17).

"Unfortunately, Solange is unable to perform due to production delays and complications beyond her control," they wrote.

Rappers Migos have been drafted in to replace Beyonce's sister, but the last-minute change has left many fans upset, prompting Solange to reach out to followers online and apologise for her cancellation.

"I'm really really sorry/sad about this but I fought hard to only give u (sic) my best, & tons of production drama/delays got all up in the way," she explained early on Friday.

The singer, who did not go into detail about the issues she faced, then vowed to play a special gig in Boston in the near future to appease her fans in the area.

"I'm coming back though to do a one off show," she added in a follow-up tweet. "Making it my mission. I will give it, and you my all."

Chance the Rapper, Bon Iver, and Sigur Ros are among the stars headlining Friday's festival, while Mumford & Sons, The xx, and The 1975 will top the bill on Saturday (27May17), and Tool, Major Lazer, and Weezer will help to close the 2017 bash on Sunday (28May17).

Meanwhile, Solange is about to become an aunt again very soon - her big sister is expected to deliver twins in the next few days.