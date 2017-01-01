Ariana Grande promises to return to Manchester in passionate letter to fans

Ariana Grande has vowed to return to Manchester, England just four days after a terror attack cost 22 people their lives after her Monday night (22May17) gig in the city.

The singer has returned to Twitter after flying home to Florida following the tragedy and postponing a handful of European dates, writing a heartfelt and stirring letter to her followers, in which she states, "We won't let hate win".

Ariana had completed her set at the Manchester Arena when an explosion detonated by a 22-year-old suicide bomber shook the venue.

She has had four days to deal with the aftermath of the tragedy, and now she has released her first personal statement since a short tweet following the attack.

"My heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones," she writes. "There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way.

"The only thing we can do now is choose how we let this affect us and how we live our lives from here on out."

Paying tribute to the people of Manchester, who turned out for a massive vigil to honour the bombing victims in the city on Thursday (25May17), Grande adds: "The way you have handled all of this has been more inspiring and made me more proud than you'll ever know. The compassion, kindness, love, strength and oneness that you've shown one another this past week is the exact opposite of the heinous intentions it must take to pull off something as evil as what happened Monday.

YOU are the opposite."

And, insisting she won't be off the road for long, the pop star has vowed to return to Manchester, adding, "I'll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to thank my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be a part of our expression of love for Manchester. I will have details to share with you as soon as everything is confirmed."

She concludes her note by stating: "When you look into the audience at my shows, you see a beautiful, diverse, pure, happy crowd. Thousands of people, incredibly different, all there for the same reason, music... We will continue in honor of the ones we lost, their loved ones, my fans and all affected by this tragedy. They will be on my mind and in my heart everyday and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life."

Meanwhile, Take That are to stage a stadium show in their native Manchester, England to make up for the three nights they scrapped in the city.

The local heroes pulled the plug on shows at the Manchester Arena following Monday night's terror attack on the venue, and now they're making plans to appease disappointed fans by staging a mega gig at Etihad Stadium on 18 June (17).

Manchester Arena bosses, who are still reeling from the explosion that rocked the venue, have explained Take That's management had to abandon plans to reschedule a three-night run as there weren't three available nights in the venue's schedule that would fit into the pop trio's tour. Now, fans who had tickets for the Arena gigs can exchange them for the Etihad show.

Rockers Kiss have also cancelled their date at the Manchester Arena on 30 May (17). The next event in the venue's diary is a Kings of Leon concert on 9 June (17).