Noah Cyrus slept through sister Miley's TV duet plans

Miley Cyrus had to ditch plans to perform a duet with her little sister Noah on U.S. TV on Friday morning (26May17) after the teenager overslept.

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker took over New York City's Rockefeller Plaza for the Today show, where she was supported by her mother Tish and older sister Brandi, who was celebrating her 30th birthday at the gig.

During her set, Miley revealed her father, country veteran Billy Ray Cyrus, and younger sister Noah Cyrus, had been expected to join the family to cheer her on, but they slept through their wake-up call and failed to show.

"My little sister and my dad, I think, are sleeping," the 24-year-old shared, joking with the crowd, "like you guys should be, but y'all showed up 'cause you really love me!

"They (her fans) love me more than my sister and my dad. But my mum loves me, my mum is right there..."

Miley had to cancel a collaboration she had discussed with singer Noah, 17, adding, "My little sister was supposed to share the stage with me, and then she just never text me back (sic)," Miley explained. "She said, 'Yeah, we're gonna do it', and then I never heard from her again!"

And the star admitted her dad was in trouble with his wife for sleeping through Miley's set, quipping, "My mum is not happy (about Billy Ray's absence)!"

Meanwhile, Miley confessed she was a little worried she wouldn't be able to hit the high notes for the live TV performance after flying around the U.S. to promote her new single Malibu, which she wrote about her rekindled romance with fiance Liam Hemsworth.

"It's crazy, it's just so much pressure on myself... because I've just been travelling around so much trying to promote this song because I really love it and I want people to be able to hear it," she said, "and when performing such an extra special song I just want it to be great for everyone that's stood out here since last night."

"If you stand out here since last night and I crack, that's no good, but we had a lot of fun...," she added. "They (her fans) are amazing, everyone that's out here is awesome."

Despite her concerns, Miley managed to deliver a top performance of Malibu and her previous single We Can't Stop, as well as a cover of her godmother Dolly Parton's Jolene.