Camden Rocks Festival reveal full line-up details

Camden Rocks Festival have revealed full line-up details for the June 3rd all-day event, and announced a special Kraken Sounds Stage to be held in the Camden Market Amphitheatre, featuring acoustic performances and open to all, free of charge.



In addition, Camden Rocks are celebrating one of the town’s most iconic brands revealing the Dr Martens stage, set to take place in their Camden Town branch’s new ‘Boot Room’, headlined by local fuzz-pop favourites, Bloody Knees.



Progressively expanding with each year, 2017 asserts Camden Rocks Festival as the biggest and best value multi-venue all-day music event of the UK festival calendar. Now the annual highlight for many in the London locality, and far beyond, Camden Rocks 2017 makes a massive statement for independent UK festivals. This year’s headliners include the likes of FEEDER, The Coral, The Damned, Milburn, The Rifles, Reverend and The Makers, Carl Barat & The Jackals, Pulled Apart By Horses and many more, alongside some of the country’s finest up and coming new acts.



The festival will take place across 25 of Camden Town’s legendary music venues, now including Koko, and feature 250 bands and artists. £39.50 tickets are available from the link below subject to booking / transaction fees.



www.camdenrocksfestival.com/tickets



Camden Rocks’ previous years have seen special performances from a range of internationally acclaimed artists and prospering new bands including The Cribs, Funeral For A Friend, Bullet For My Valentine, Creeper, Slaves, Yuck, Heck, Billy Bragg, Ginger Wildheart, …And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead, Gnarwolves and many more.



The full line-up for Camden Rocks Festival 2017 is as follows:



Feeder, The Coral, The Damned, The Rifles, Milburn, Reverend & The Makers, Carl Barat and The Jackals, Orange Goblin, The Professionals, Royal Republic, Pulled Apart By Horses, RUTS DC, The King Blues, Turbowolf, Andy Cairns (Therapy?), The Virginmarys, anti nowhere league, The Urban Voodoo Machine, The Membranes, Zodiac Mindwarp & The Love Reaction, The Rainband, Stone Broken, Big Boy Bloater and the LiMiTs, M O S E S, Desert Mountain Tribe, Habitats, Screaming Eagles, Imperial Leisure, The Main Grains, Love Zombies, The London SS, Slydigs, Max Raptor, The Blinders, Losers, Cortes, Reigning Days, MassMatiks, The Dirty Youth, Sykes, Hands Off Gretel, AARON BUCHANAN & THE CULT CLASSICS, Courage My Love, BLACK ORCHID EMPIRE, Asylums, Jasmine Rodgers, Straight Lines, Yonaka, When We Were Wolves, BRAWLERS, Exist Immortal, Deadcuts, Desert Storm, Continents, SKARLETT RIOT, Flight Brigade, REWS, Duncan Reid and the Big Heads, Emp!re, WIDE EYED BOY, BLANK PARODY, Massive Wagons, The Bottom Line, Gold Key, Anita Chellamah, Dirty Thrills, Inklings, Fizzy Blood, Broken Witt Rebels, Louise Distras, Millie Manders and The ShutUp, GOAN DOGS, FAERS, Forte, Eva Plays Dead, We came from wolves, October Drift, HCBP, The Franklys, Halflives, Weirds, Bloody Knees, Lock, Shadows into light, Frauds, Holding Absence, LAST GREAT DREAMERS, THECITYISOURS, Bare Knuckle Parade, Alexis Kings, Heel, The Kut, Reverted, Before Victoria, Lupus Dei, Liines, Stereo Juggernaut, Daxx & Roxane, Rival Karma, White Room, The SoapGirls, Lucie Barat, SINGLE BY SUNDAY, Tempt, CUTE CUTE DEΔTH, Tiny Giant, Desert planes, False Heads, VALERAS, Blackwaters, DAMN DICE, Antares, John, Divides, The Luka State, Curse of Lono, Desperate Measures, White Trash, Fierce Ideas, Glam Skanks, Role Models, Sugarmen, Willow Robinson, Only Sun, Drama club rejects, Toffees, Tim Muddiman and The Strange, Avalanche Party, Chinese missy, HVMM, Tarantula, BLACK SIXTEEN, Yungblud, Kidbrother, Veridian, (IAM)WARFACE, The RPMs, BEXATRON, Harker Moon, Mama Moonshine, The Muffin Heads, GØSPEL, Dead at Eleven, Cavalcade, Shea, Will O'Donnell, Matty James Cassidy Band, Two Year Break, Couples, LILITH AND THE KNIGHT, Panic Island, Secret Cameras, Via Dolorosa, Brandy Row, They Uncultured, Nash, Indigo Lo, Thunder On The Left, This Year's Ghost, Berries, Sisteray, Tokyo Taboo, The Distorting Glass, YUNG DRUID, Borders, Death and the Penguin, Scoundrel, Overdog, Temple Lake, Rumble Fish, Black Doldrums, Our Propaganda, SERPENTYNE, Those Damn Crows, HYMNS, Witterquick, Sonitus, The Long Highway, The Garage Flowers, Tony Goff & The Broken Colours, Albert Man, The Adventures Of…, White Eskimo, Veins, Duke of Wolves, Chase the Day, Esprit D'Air, The Black Roses, BRICKS, False Advertising, Electric Child House, Bad Touch, The Brink, Penny Mob, Billy Mitchell, Axel Jansson, Salt, Suzie Stapleton, Luke Burnsright, AGENT, Wicked Splinters, Pretty Pistol, Nine Miles South, The Idol dead, Calista Kazuko, Surge, The Alibi, Peter Von Toy, Amy Odell, Cope, Sons, VERTEBRAE, Plastic People, Circa Never, The Baddest, Voksal, BOYFROMTHECROWD, LONGY & THE GOSPEL TRASH, Throw Me Off The Bridge, NEON ANIMAL, Grounds, Go Primitive, Tenth Electric, The Dirty Mojo's, Black Market Aftermath, The Survival Code, Waste, 7he 7ouch, BRIXTON ALLEY, Lighthouse, THE GULPS, Cohesion, Babyteeth, Valliers, In Search Of Sun, M.I.N.D, Arable Desert, Youth Killed It.



Camden Rocks Festival 2017 venues include:



Koko, Electric Ballroom, Underworld, Dingwalls, PROUD, Camden Assembly, Black Heart, Monarch, The Forge, The Crowndale, Dublin Castle, Dingwalls Canal side, Bloc bar – upstairs, Bloc bar, Hawley Arms, Good Mixer, Brew-Dog, Be At One, Devonshire Arms, Belushis, Winnicott, The Fiddlers Elbow, The Lyttelton Arms, The Pack & Carriage, Camden Market Amphitheatre.

