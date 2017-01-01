NEWS Ed Sheeran’s ÷ is back at the top spot Newsdesk Share with :







Ed Sheeran has done it again - his record-breaking album ÷ has returned to Number 1 on this week’s Official Albums Chart.



Ed’s third studio album logs a tenth non-consecutive week at the summit, toppling last week’s chart-topper Harry Styles, who slips to 2 with his self-titled debut. ÷ has not dropped out of the Top 2 since its release three months ago.



Meanwhile Rag’n’Bone Man’s Human maintains its grip on the Number 3 slot. The fastest-selling male debut album of the decade has not left the Top 5 since its release 14 weeks ago.



Two new entries round off this week’s Top 5: Linkin Park score their eighth UK Top 10 album with One More Light at Number 4, while Engelbert Humperdinck’s marks his golden anniversary in music with a Top 5 record, 50. 50 is Engelbert’s highest charting album since 2004’s Number 4-peaking His Greatest Love Songs.



Synth-pop legends Erasure enter at Number 6 with their new album World Be Gone, the ninth Top 10 LP of their career, while Blink-182’s new deluxe version of their Number 1 album California reaches Number 15.



The Kooks impact the Top 20 at 18 with The Best Of So Far, as do Papa Roach with Crooked Teeth (20 - their fourth Top 20 collection. Fellow rockers Rammstein land at Number 27 with their live album Paris, one placing ahead of Jethro Tull’s reissued Songs From The Wood (28).

