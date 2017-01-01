NEWS Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee & Justin Bieber’s Despacito wins a third week at #1 Newsdesk Share with :







Despite some strong competition from Liam Payne, Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee’s Despacito remix ft. Justin Bieber has held on to claim a third week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart.



The track notched up 114,000 combined sales to keep its place at the summit – its highest one-week tally to date, split between 51,000 downloads and 9.4 million streams.



Despacito is the first Number 1 single by a Puerto Rican singer in the UK since Ricky Martin’s 1999 smash Livin’ La Vida Loca. Both have now logged three weeks at the top.



Meanwhile, DJ Khaled’s I’m The One ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne holds at 2 for a third week, and former One Direction star Liam Payne enters at Number 3 with his debut single Strip That Down ft. Quavo.



Liam’s entry makes it a clean sweep of Top 10s for each of One Direction's solo debuts, following Zayn's Pillowtalk (1), Niall Horan's This Town (9), Louis Tomlinson's Just Hold On (2) and Harry Styles' Sign Of The Times (1).



Charlie Puth earns his third UK Top 10 with his latest single Attention, which lifts from 12 to 9. Jonas Blue's Mama ft. William Singe leaps ten places to 12, and two songs crack the Top 20: Pretty Girl by rising star Maggie Lindemann jumps up four spots to 17, and Cheat Codes’ No Promises ft. Demi Lovato climbs seven places to Number 18.



Further down, Selena Gomez lands her tenth UK Top 40 hit with Bad Liar (35), and two new Katy Perry tracks close out this week’s Top 40: Bon Appetit rebounds eight places to 37, and Swish Swish ft. Nicki Minaj debuts at 40.



Ariana Grande’s One Last Time reaches new chart peak following Manchester attack



Finally, Ariana Grande’s One Last Time re-enters the Top 40 at Number 11 today, as the UK remembers the victims of the devastating attack on her Manchester concert this week which killed 22 people.



The track, originally a single from Ariana’s second album My Everything, came from outside of the Top 200 midweek to finish just outside of the Top 10 today. In doing so, One Last Time reaches a new high on the Official Chart having originally peaked at Number 24 in June 2015.



Ariana’s latest album Dangerous Woman also climbs back up the Official Albums Chart, rising 32 places to Number 30.

