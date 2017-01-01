Liam Payne left scarred by Diddy's 'evil' party snub

Liam Payne recalled the embarrassing moment hip hop mogul Diddy laughed in his face when they met for the first time.

The former One Direction star is certainly no stranger to a showbiz party, having attended his fair share of star-studded events over the years. But while the majority of them are thoroughly enjoyable for Liam, he recalled one particular incident at a party when he introduced himself to Diddy, real name Sean Combs, that left him red-faced and mortified.

"I went over to speak to him and Jay Z, and as I shook his hand, he just chuckled... the most evil laugh that I've ever heard,' Liam said during an interview with KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O on Friday (26May17). "So I'm a little bit fearful of that man!"

Diddy happened to be standing near Beyonce's husband and Leonardo DiCaprio at the time, but Liam made a beeline for the rapper as he thought he would be the friendliest.

"'It was like the most daunting celebrity experience that you could ever imagine," Liam laughed. "I thought Diddy was a safe bet. Obviously I missed the mark a little bit!"

Liam, 23, has had some major life changes in recent months, most notably the birth of his first child, son Bear, in March. Welcoming the baby with girlfriend Cheryl into the world was an emotional time for the Strip That Down singer, who admitted that he was changed forever as soon as he set eyes on the tot.

"The moment that little boy or girl looks in your eyes your life is changed forever," he gushed.

And despite the fact he's currently launching his solo career, Liam added that his priorities in life had been entirely altered since becoming a father.

"When he was first born... I had never even changed a nappy. I never had any younger siblings or people to change nappies on," he said.

"It's not something I would partake as a hobby... I don't know if I'm speaking on behalf of other dads but you work on your feet because you have to - it's your responsibility."