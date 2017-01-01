Ronnie Wood undergoes lung surgery

Ronnie Wood, an original member of the Faces and guitarist for the Rolling Stones since 1975, has undergone a procedure to remove a lesion from his lung.Wood had what is called “keyhole surgery” to remove the lesion which was found during a recent physical examination. He said “I’m so grateful for modern screening which picked this up so early, and would like to thank all the doctors who treated me.”Ronnie is expected to make a full recovery and should be fine when the Stones kick off their latest tour in September.Wood, her turns 70 on June 1, is the youngest of the Stones lineup. He started his career playing bass with The Jeff Beck Group, appearing on the classics Truth and Beck-Ola. In 1969, he replaced Steve Marriott as guitarist for the Small Faces which had renamed themselves Faces.Ronnie again replaced a major band member when he took over in the Rolling Stones for Mick Taylor, starting with the recording of the album Black and Blue. He has also recorded a number of solo albums over the years.

