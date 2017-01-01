Rita Ora: 'There's no bad blood with Jay Z or Beyonce'

Rita Ora insists there's "no bad blood" between her and Jay Z or his wife Beyonce following her lawsuit against his record label Roc Nation.

The 26-year-old signed on to the rap mogul's imprint in 2008, but things turned sour when she sued them for neglecting her career and company executives sued her for breaking her recording contract and failing to deliver the albums she was meant to. They reached an out of court settlement with them in June (16).

She has since signed with Atlantic Records, but said in a new interview that the developments in her career have not led to any friction with her former mentor.

"I mean, the truth is, it was a respectful separation. It is a very respectful separation and there is no bad blood whatsoever, 150 per cent," she told Britain's The Sun newspaper.

Rita also hit headlines with her relationship with Jay's spouse Beyonce, after fans speculated she was the "Becky" the singer referred to in her song Sorry, which hinted at allegations of her husband's alleged infidelity.

However, the Hot Right Now star, who strenuously denied any claims of an affair with Jay, insists she and Beyonce are also still on good terms.

"I’d hug Beyonce if we bumped into each other. There is always just smiles and love, I mean, from every direction, honestly," she said.

Rita is now gearing up to release her first offerings with Atlantic, with single Your Song being her comeback track. She worked with Ed Sheeran on the tune, and is thrilled with the results of the finished single.

"Your Song has everything I wanted to express: it’s a song that’s full of positivity and about feeling on top of the world, like everything is going right and that’s where my life is right now," she smiled.

"I loved working with Ed and Steve (Mac, producer); it was incredible to really bring this idea to life with some of the most talented songwriters of our time. Ed and I have been friends since our teens, it’s brilliant to have the opportunity to collaborate with him for my first single, we definitely click creatively."