Toni Braxton 'anxious' about Birdman romance

R&B star Toni Braxton has been hesitant to embrace her romance with rap mogul Bryan 'Birdman' Williams because she is "scared to be happy".

The Un-break My Heart hitmaker has been linked to the Cash Money Records boss for the past year, but in a new episode of her U.S. reality show Braxton Family Values, the 49-year-old singer admits she has been "anxious" about where the relationship is heading, because she doesn't want things to get too serious too quickly.

"B called me the other day, yesterday actually, and he was just like, 'T, I want you to hang out with me, whatever it is, let's just do something,'" she revealed in a conversation with her sister Towanda.

"I have anxiety and bubbles in my tummy and stuff. I don't know what's going on with me."

In a preview of Thursday night's (25May17) episode, obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Toni goes on to explain the reason for her mixed feelings, confessing it's been a while since she's felt real joy in her love life.

"You ever been scared to be happy?" she asked Towanda. "I haven't been happy in a long time outside of work. Work brings me extreme happiness. When I'm on stage and I'm performing, that's the only time that I get those butterflies and I feel totally happy with my life.

"(But) a romantic relationship? I haven't had time for that - I should say, I chose not to make time for it, but it's right here in front of my face: happiness."

Although Toni isn't completely sure where her budding romance with Birdman is headed, that didn't stop the pair from making its public debut as a couple at the BET Awards last summer (16), when the stars happily posed together on the red carpet.

Toni has been largely single since separating from her now ex-husband Keri Lewis in 2009. The former couple, which finalised its divorce in 2013, shares custody of its teenage sons Denim and Diezel.

Meanwhile, Birdman was most recently romantically linked to singer Keyshia Cole.