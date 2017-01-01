Celine Dion transforms into Belle for Beauty and the Beast song performance

Celine Dion channelled her inner Belle onstage in Las Vegas on Wednesday (24May17) as she performed her Beauty and the Beast song live for the first time.

The superstar recorded the ballad How Does a Moment Last Forever for the soundtrack of Disney's recent live-action movie musical, but she hadn't delivered a live version - and Celine made sure she looked the part as she hit the stage for her residency gig at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The 49-year-old changed into a yellow ball gown, similar to the one Emma Watson wears as Belle, for the tune, and had footage of the actress' famous ballroom dance scene with Dan Stevens' Beast beamed onto the big screens around the stage, reports E! News.

As she introduced the track, Celine told fans she felt "very nervous and very excited at the same time," adding, "I'd like to sing it for you in concert tonight for the very, very first time."

Celine's version of How Does a Moment Last Forever, written by top composer Alan Menken and lyricist Tim Rice, plays over the end credits of the film, while Kevin Kline performs the song in the movie as Belle's dad, Maurice.

The singer is no stranger to the Beauty and the Beast franchise - she also appeared on the soundtrack to the original animated movie back in 1991. Celine recorded the title track with Peabo Bryson more than 25 years ago.

"It put me on the map. It gave me a career," she told E! News about the original Oscar-winning tune as she celebrated the release of the revamped movie back in March (17). "I still sing the song, and I will for the rest of my life."

"I cannot believe that 26 years has passed," she added.