Ariana Grande’s 'One Last Time' set to re-enter the Top 40 following Manchester attack

Ariana Grande’s hit single One Last Time is set to re-enter the Top 40 on this week’s Official Singles Chart in the wake of the devastating attack at her Manchester concert this week, the Official Charts Company can confirm.



The track climbs from outside the Top 200 overnight to Number 35 in today’s Official Charts Company sales flash as the UK remembers the victims of the attack on Monday which killed 22 people.



One Last Time, which is taken from the singer’s 2014 album My Everything, originally peaked at Number 24 on the Official Chart back in June 2015.



Six dates from Ariana’s Dangerous Woman tour have been cancelled following the attack, including her two dates at London's O2 Arena on May 25 and 26.



A statement from her team said time is needed to “assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost.” She will resume the tour in Zurich, Switzerland on June 5.



Find out where One Last Time places on this week's Official Chart Top 100 on Friday, May 26 at 5.45pm at OfficialCharts.com.


