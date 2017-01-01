Ariana Grande's manager: 'I'll honour Manchester victims by living life to the full'

Ariana Grande's manager Scooter Braun will honour victims of the Manchester concert attack by "laughing, loving and living".

The Problem singer had just finished her concert at the Manchester Arena in England on Monday night (22May17) when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated an explosive device in the foyer, killing 22 people and injuring more than 50 others.

Her manager Scooter, who said he was "broken" the following day, took to Twitter on Wednesday night to tell fans he experienced joy for the first time in days after going to dinner with his parents. He then encouraged them to let joy in following the attack and not give into darkness, because that's what terrorists want.

"I will honor those that r (are) lost by living each day full. Full of fun, full of laughter, full of joy," he tweeted. "The wish of terrorism is to take away that feeling of freedom and joy. No. That is my answer. No. We cant allow it. Fear cannot rule the day

"More people die each year from car crashes then terrorism. Yet I will get in my car. I will choose to live then to be afraid. So... We will honor you by not giving in to the darkness."

Scooter, who also manages Justin Bieber, then addressed the attackers directly, telling them that if they thought their act would make everyone afraid and change their way of life then they were wrong, because the tragedy had just made everyone "appreciate every day".

"With extraordinary evil we must fight with extraordinary greatness. Fight on," he continued. "I will honor all of u (sic) by laughing loving and living. Living full for every wonderful innocent child whose life was taken too soon.

"Am I angry? Hell yes. But how will we respond? With everything you think you took from us... love and joy and life!"

Ariana flew back to her hometown in Florida following the incident and has cancelled all shows on her European tour until 5 June.