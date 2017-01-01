Katy Perry urges fans to 'operate with kindness' in wake of Manchester bombing

Katy Perry urged her fans to "operate with kindness" following the devastating bombing in Manchester on Monday (22May17).

The 32-year-old singer took to her Twitter page to post a message to her fans, after the attack at Ariana Grande's concert left 22 dead, with one victim an eight-year-old girl, and 64 people in the hospital.

"My katycats if u (love) me & represent the fandom pls know I only want to operate with kindness," she wrote. "Pls be kind to every1, even when it's difficult (sic)."

Fans were quick to respond to the motivational message, with one writing: "Kindness is the true conduit for change. Excellent message."

Another added: "You're amazing, hope ur (sic) okay!! And we promise that we will be kind in any circumstance, love you."

Roar star Katy has pledged to continue with her scheduled performance at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Hull, England, this weekend, regardless of the bombing leading to the U.K. changing their terror alert status to "critical".

While Katy's tweet was assumed to be in reference to the terrorist target on Manchester, it could also have been referring to her feud with Taylor Swift, which she has recently been addressing in interviews.

Rumours of issues between the pair have been circulating for years, and Katy finally spoke about the fall out during an appearance on Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show with James Corden earlier this week.

"I tried to talk to her about it and she wouldn't speak to me," she told host James. "I do the right thing any time that it feels like a fumble. It was a full shutdown and then she writes a song about me, and I'm like, OK, cool, cool, cool, that's how you want to deal with it?"

In an interview on SiriusXM the following day though, Katy appeared to have somewhat altered her approach to discussing the argument publicly, telling the radio station: "I don’t have any beef really with anyone. I love everyone, and honestly I love everyone and I think we need to unite more than ever. I think we see that today especially - like we need to come together and love on each other today."