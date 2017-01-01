Harry Styles plays acoustic set in Mexico City to honour bombing victims

Harry Styles honoured the victims of Monday night's (22May17) bomb blast in Manchester, England at a low-key gig in Mexico on Tuesday (23May17).

The singer was slated to perform a full concert in Mexico City, but opted to play a short acoustic set instead, explaining the terror attack at the Manchester Arena - miles from where he grew up - had left a hole in his heart.

Taking to the stage, a subdued Harry told fans, "Thank you so much for being here tonight. I know a lot of you have flown a long way. I really appreciate you being here.

"When I booked this show, I wanted to celebrate with you guys. I've played some of my favourite shows in Mexico, and it felt right to come and celebrate with you, but tonight doesn't feel like a night to celebrate. Last night, there was a tragedy in my hometown of Manchester, and I have been left with a hole in my heart.

"I went to my first show in the arena, and I've had some of the best experiences of my life playing in Manchester."

The Sign of the Times singer then urged fans to "choose love every single day", before promising them he would be back with a full show "very soon", adding, "Tonight, if it's OK with you, we're going to play a small acoustic set. I hope you understand, and I hope you'll join me in a moment of silence for the victims and for the families of the victims in Manchester today. Thank you for understanding. I love you very much."

Meanwhile, Tom Hardy, the singer's castmate in upcoming war movie Dunkirk, has set up a fundraising page to aid the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing and their families.

"Families and children attacked and murdered in a place where they should be safe and enjoying a concert. It is an inconceivable atrocity," he wrote on his new fundraising page. "There is no bringing back those who have been lost, pointlessly, in such a cowardly and brutal fashion. I am truly saddened by what I have witnessed and there is no doubt that Terrorism is an evil thing.

"I hope between us we can raise some funds as a gesture of goodwill and love to help in some small way towards repairing some if any of the damage done... There will be much to do and for many, the beginning of a new life without those that they love and also a new life damaged irrevocably by the actions of a crime which has no reason, no heartfelt purpose but was simply a cruel cowardly and barbaric, meaningless act of violence. A road to recovery unimaginable."

Proceeds from his charity drive will benefit the British Red Cross Society.