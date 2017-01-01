NEWS Ariana Grande offers to cover funeral costs for bombing victims Newsdesk Share with :







Ariana Grande is reportedly preparing to cover the costs of funerals for those killed in the horrifying bomb blast following her concert in Manchester, England on Monday (22May17).



The Side to Side hitmaker was left "broken" after a suicide bomber targeted gig-goers, many of whom were children, outside the Manchester Arena as fans filed out of the venue, killing 22 and injuring many more.



Ariana flew home to Florida on Tuesday (23May17) to seek comfort in the arms of her boyfriend Mac Miller, and her family, but she has been keeping abreast of the situation in the U.K. and is allegedly doing what she can financially to help those who lost loved ones in the attack.



The news emerged on a fan page on Twitter late on Tuesday, under the handle @ArianaDailyWW, in a post which read: "News on Ariana: Ariana has reached out to the families whos loves ones died last night (sic)... she is gonna pay for the funerals!"



A representative for the singer has yet to comment on the claim.



The pop superstar's Dangerous Woman Tour had been due to continue in London on Thursday (25May17) and Friday (26May17), but the trek has now been officially postponed.



In a statement released on Wednesday (24May17), Grande's management team told Entertainment Tonight: "Due to the tragic events in Manchester the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost."



"The London O2 shows this week have been cancelled as well as all shows thru (sic) June 5 in Switzerland," the statement continued. "We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence. Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together. Thank you."



So far, only a few of the victims in the bombing have been named - among them eight-year-old Saffie Roussos and 18-year-old Georgina Callander.



Meanwhile, Ariana's fans have launched a social media campaign to take One Last Time, the final song she performed at the Manchester show - before the bomb blast, to the top of the U.K. singles chart in memory of the victims.

